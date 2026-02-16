‘It Was Really Important’ — Sadiq Talks Up Valencia’s Win Over Levante

Sadiq Umar has reflected on Valencia’s 2-0 victory over their local rivals Levante at the Ciutat de València Stadium on Sunday night., reports Completesports.com.

Carlos Corberán’s side claimed the double over Levante for the first time in their history.

Largie Ramazani gave the visitors the lead four minutes after the half hour mark.

Sadiq, who replaced Hugo Duro in the 59th minute scored the second goal six minutes from time.

It was the Nigeria international’s first league goal for Valencia since arriving on a permanent transfer from Real Sociedad last month.

Sadiq Okays Valencia’s Performance

The striker was pleased with Valencia’s performance in the game.

“Yes, it was really important. We know the strength of the group, having a complete squad, and that’s what will give us the strength to keep growing,”the striker was quoted by Eldesmarque.

By Adeboye Amosu



