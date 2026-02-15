Sadiq Scores First League Goal Of The Season In Valencia’s 2-0 Win At Levante

Umar Sadiq opened his goals account in La Liga tbus season as he netted in Valencia’s 2-0 win at Levante on Sunday.

Sadiq got the second goal with six minutes left to play in the encounter.

After a goalless first half, Largie Ramazani then gave Valencia the lead in the 64th minute.

In the fifth minute in added time Levante were reduced to 10 players after Kevin Arriaga was shown a second yellow card.

With the victory, Sadiq and his Valencia move up to 14th place on 26 points in the league table.

After joining Valencia on loan ftom Real Sociedad last season, Sadiq made the move permanent.

By James Agberebi



