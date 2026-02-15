Portugal: Moffi Makes Winning Debut With Porto

Terem Moffi makes a winning debut in Portugal as FC Porto defeated Nacional 1-0 in their league clash on Sunday night.

Moffi replaced Deniz Gul 16 minutes from time.

Jan Bednarek scored the winning goal for the visitors on the hour mark.

Moffi joined Porto on loan from Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice earlier this month.

His compatriot, Zaidu Sanusi also featured for the Dragons in the game.

Porto top the league standings with 59 points from 22 matches.



