Iwobi: Fulham Paid Price For Slow Start Against City

Alex Iwobi has said Fulham paid for their poor first half’s display in the defeat to Manchester City, reports Completesports.com.

Manchester City scored three goals within 16 minutes in the first half.

Iwobi Unhappy With Performance

Iwobi said they showed Pep Guardiola’s side too much respect in the first half.

“Another game of two halves. In the second half, we did ourselves justice and did well, but that first half,” Iwobi said after the game.

“We can say we showed Man City too much respect in the first half. We didn’t press enough, including myself – obviously it’s a team thing.

Lack Of Cutting Edge

Iwobi also lamented Fulham’s failure to covert their chances in the game.

“We were too passive in the first half. We had a few chances as well, but when you’re playing against world-class players, you have to take your chances and we didn’t, especially in that first half. We didn’t impose ourselves as much as we should have,”he added.

“We’ve already spoken among ourselves. We can’t dwell on that now.”

By Adeboye Amosu



