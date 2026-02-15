Bayern Munich More Clinical In Front Of Goal Against Werder Bremen –Agu

Super Eagles defender Felix Agu has disclosed that Bayern Munich were more clinical in front of goal against Werder Bremen in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.



Recall that the Bavarians thrashed Werder Bremen 3-0 to maintain their grip at the top of the league table.



Speaking with the club’s website, Agu stated that the team’s game plan could not prevent Bayern Munich from scoring.

“We had a good game plan that worked in some situations. However, Bayern were more clinical in the final third.



“Overall, we can take a lot of positives away from this – I think we played on equal terms, but Bayern had the better of the final actions.



“For me personally, it was wonderful to be able to play here in the stadium in front of the fans again.”



