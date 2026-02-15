Nwaiwu Laments Trabzonspor’s Defeat To Fenerbahce

Trabzonspor defender Chibuike Nwaiwu has lamented the team’s home loss to Fenerbahce, reports Completesports.com.

The Black Sea Storm fell 3-2 to Fenerbahce at the Papara Park on Saturday night.

Nwaiwu set up Ernest Muçi for Trabzonspor’s opening goal after six minutes.

Read Also:Fago Lawal Applauded For Maiden Goal With Viktoria Plzen

His compatriot, Paul Onuachu scored the home team’s second goal two minutes before the break.

Nwaiwu Rues Defeat

The Nigerian insisted that they deserved more from the game.

“We tried to give our best, but football is like that – sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. We fought hard, but unfortunately it didn’t go the way we wanted,” Nwaiwu was quoted by Sporx after the game.

“I hate losing. I kept replaying that moment in my head. I wanted to reflect and relive the atmosphere on the pitch to help myself regroup.”

By Adeboye Amosu



