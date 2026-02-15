Fago Lawal Applauded For Maiden Goal With Viktoria Plzen

Viktoria Plzen head coach Martin Hysky has lauded Salim Fago Lawal after the striker inspired his team’s 2-1 win at Sigma Olomouc on Saturday.

Lawal, who joined Plzen from Croatian outfit, NK Istra last month gave the visitors the lead in the 17th minute.

It was the Nigeria international’s first goal for the Plzen.

Lawal Earns Top Marks

Hysky was full of praise for the striker after the game.

“It’s very positive that he (Lawal) finished off the set piece and was in the right place. He reacted great,” Hysky told the club’s official website.

“It was a match of great intensity and in conditions that are not exactly football-like, and he helped a lot with the runs behind the defense, he also helped a lot in pressing situations.

“He behaved great even when his back was to the opponent’s goal. He kept some difficult balls and again gave a very good performance.”

Hysky’s Big Expectations

Hysky also believed Lawal’s versatility will benefit the club.

“We are happy to have him here because this is exactly the type of striker that will help us be dangerous,” he added.

“I am happy that he can handle the number nine position. He is also capable of playing elsewhere on the pitch. I believe he will get better and better.”

By Adeboye Amosu



