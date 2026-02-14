Turkey: Onuachu On Target, Nwaiwu Assists In Trabzonspor’s Defeat To Fenerbahçe

Paul Onuachu was on target in Trabzonspor’s 3-2 loss to title rivals Fenerbahce at the Papara Park on Saturday night, reports completesports.com.

Onuachu has now scored in his last five games across all competitions for Trabzonspor.

The forward’s compatriot, Chibuike Nwaiwu also registered an assist for the Black Sea Storm in the thrilling contest.

Nwaiwu set up Ernest Muçi for Trabzonspor’s opening goal in the sixth minute.

Onuachu netted the home team’s second goal from a brilliant header two minutes before the break.

The 31-year-old has registered 16 goals, and one assist in 19 league appearances for Trabzonspor this season.

Fenerbahçe remain second on the Super Lig standings with 52 points, three behind Galatasaray after 22 matches.

Trabzonspor’s title dreams continue to fade away as they are now 10 points behind the league leaders.

By Adeboye Amosu






