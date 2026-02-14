Serie A: Dele-Bashiru Plays 90 Minutes As Lazio Fall To Atalanta

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru played all 90 minutes as Lazio lost 2-0 to Atalanta in Saturday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 12th appearance in the ongoing season, is yet to register a goal for Lazio.



Atalanta took the lead in the 41st minute after Éderson netted via the penalty shot to silence the home supporters.

The Biancocelesti came close to scoring on a few occasions, but two of their efforts were denied by the post.



La Dea extended their lead in the 60th minute thanks to a well-placed assist from Bernasconi to set up Zalewski, who calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net.



All efforts for Lazio to reduce the scoreline proved abortive as Atalanta picked up the maximum points.



