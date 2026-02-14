Man City Equal FA Cup Record After Salford Win

An won goal by Salford’s Alfie Dorringhton and a late strike by Marc Guehi sealed a 2-0 win for Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round at the Etohad on Saturday.

The victory against the lower division side means Man City have now won their last 17 FA Cup games at the Etihad Stadium.

They have equaled the longest home winning streak in the competition’s history, set by Clapham Rovers between December 1873 and February 1881.

In Saturday’s encounter, City got off to a very good start as they took the lead in the sixth minute following and own goal by Dorringhton.

Then in the 81st minute Guehi got on the score sheet to put City 2-0 ahead.

City are in contention in all the four competitions they are competing in this season.

Pep Guardiola’s men will face Arsenal in the final of the Carabao Cup in March and are just four points behind the Gunners in the Premier League.

Also, they are already through to the round of 16 in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

By James Agberebi



