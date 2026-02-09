Premier League Title Race Back On –Ex-Man City Star Warns Arsenal

Micah Richards has warned Arsenal the title race is ‘back on’ and ‘something is happening’ after Manchester City came from behind to defeat Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners had looked on course to finish the weekend with an imperious nine-point advantage after Dominik Szoboszlai struck home an unstoppable 30-yard free-kick to open the scoring at Anfield.

A day earlier, Mikel Arteta’s men had swept Sunderland aside in a 3-0 victory to tighten their grip on top spot in the Premier League.

But just as City’s already dwindling title hopes appeared to fading even further, Bernardo Silva latched onto a header from Erling Haaland to make it all square with six minutes remaining of normal time on Merseyside.

With their tails firmly up in search of a winner, the visitors were rewarded for their endeavor as Alisson brought down Matheus Nunes inside the box, with Haaland converting the resulting penalty for his 21st league goal of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s side appeared to have increased the deficit deep into stoppage time through Rayan Cherki, only for VAR to disallow the strike as Szoboszlai was sent off for his foul on Haaland in the immediate build-up.

The late moment of controversy mattered little in the end, though, with City holding firm against the reigning champions to ensure they finished six points adrift of top-of-the-table Arsenal.

“Oh, it’s back on! It’s back on, it’s back on!” Richards said on The Rest Is Football podcast (via Metro).

When podcast host Gary Lineker reminded Richards that state of play was exactly the same before the weekend’s action, he replied: “No, no, no! Manchester City have won at Anfield, what is it?, three times or something in their history.

“The last time they beat them was during the Covid pandemic. Something is happening!”



