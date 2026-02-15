NPFL: Barau FC Hero Atule Relishes Match-Winning Strike Against Kun Khalifat

Joseph Atule, former Enyimba FC forward who is now a striker with Barau FC of Kano, has expressed delight after his lone goal helped his side seal a 1-0 win against Kun Khalifat FC in a Matchday 26 clash at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Atule Nets Decisive Goal In Tense Encounter

Atule struck in the 75th minute as the Kano-based side repelled their visitors in the clash between the two newly promoted teams.

“I feel excited, not only that I scored but also because the goal helped my club win the game and secure the three points,” Atule, who joined the Kano outfit during the 2025/2026 mid-season transfer window, said.

Striker Reflects On Tough Battle Against Former Opponents

“It was a tough game. I played against them in Owerri when I was still at Enyimba. They are a strong team, full of experience and energy.

“But I’m happy that we won the game and, hopefully, we’ll continue to push and see where we’ll be at the close of the season.”

League Table Implications For Barau FCAfter Matchday 26

The victory lifted the Kano-based club to 12th position on the table with 33 points, while the Owerri side remain rooted to the bottom with 25 points.

By Sab Osuji



