NPFL: Barau FC Part Ways With Ladan Bosso

Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, outfit Barau FC have parted ways with their technical adviser Ladan Bosso.

Barau announced on Wednesday, Bosso has been asked to step aside from his post following an internal review of the team’s performance in the first stanza of the 2025/26 NPFL season.

In an official statement released by the club, management confirmed that the decision takes immediate effect, with the assistant coach appointed to take charge on an interim basis ahead of the second stanza of the campaign.

The club expressed gratitude to Bosso for his dedication and service during his tenure, wishing him success in his future endeavours.

The former Flying Eagles gaffer joined Barau FC on the eve of the season. His best result was a 4-1 win over former champions, Rivers United.

The Maliya Boys finished the first round in 17th position with 21 points from 19 matches.

They recorded five wins, seven draws, and eight defeats.

By Adeboye Amosu




