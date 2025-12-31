AFCON 2025: Ikpeazu Laments Uganda’s Defeat To Super Eagles

Uche Ikpeazu has commented on Uganda’s defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Paul Put’s men fell 3-1 to the Super Eagles in their last group game at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday night.

The Cranes were eliminated from the competition following the defeat.

Raphael Onyedika bagged a brace for the Super Eagles, with Paul Onuachu scoring the other goal.

Rodgers Mato netted Uganda’s only goal of the game.

Ikpeazu took to the social media to express disappointment with the team’s early exit.

“My @UgandaCranes family,yesterday we fell short. As disappointing/painful as it is,we gave our very best and we will learn from it and be back stronger. It has been an honour to represent our nation and wear the Uganda Cranes badge with pride.We don’t complain we give thanks,” Ikpeazu wrote on X.

Uganda finished bottom of Group C with one point from three games.

By Adeboye Amosu



