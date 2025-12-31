AFCON 2025: Alebiosu Faces One Month Out With Serious Injury

Ryan Alebiosu is facing one month out after suffering a serious injury in his debut game for the Super Eagles in Tuesday’s AFCON 2025 Group C fixture with Uganda.

Alebiosu made his debut for the Super Eagles in their 3-1 win against Uganda, making the starting line-up.

The Blackburn Rovers star suffered the injury after he pushed into the advertising board by a Uganda player in the first half.

After laying on the ground for some minutes he was back on his feet and played the full 90 minutes.

It was later reported that he suffered a deep cut to his right leg as a result of the collision.

In a chat with Completesports.com the team’s media officer Promise Efoghe said the injury is severe and Alebiosu, who is in the hospital, could be out for one month.

Meanwhile, Cyriel Dessers has a thigh problem and is expected to undergo a scan today (Wednesday).

The Olympiacos striker is yet to feature in this year’s AFCON for the Super Eagles who finished top of Group C with nine points.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



