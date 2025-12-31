AFCON 2025: Chukwueze Deserves Gift From Me — Onyedika

Raphael Onyedika has said Samuel Chukwueze deserves a special gift from him, reports Completesports.com.

Onyedika bagged a brace for the Super Eagles in the 3-1 victory over the Cranes of Uganda at the Complexe Sportif de Fès on Tuesday night.

Chukwueze provided the assist for both goals.

Onyedika has now registered three goals in 19 appearances for the three-time African champions.

It would be recalled that Chukwueze also provided the assist for the midfielder’s first international goal against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in June 2024.

The 24-year-old said his teammate should get a special gift from him.

“I need to buy Samuel Chukwueze a gift, all my three Super Eagles goals came from his assists,” Onyedika said after the game.

By Adeboye Amosu




