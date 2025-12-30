AFCON 2025: Game Against Uganda Was Opportunity For Us To Try Other Things –Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said the game against Uganda afforded him the chance to try other things with his team.

After securing their spot in the round of 16, the Super Eagles faced Uganda in their final Group C fixture.

Chelle made eight changes in his starting line-up from the game against Tunisia, with only Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi and Victor Osimhen, who captained the side keeping their place.

The likes of Francis Uzoho, Ryan Alebiosu, Igoh Ogbu, Raphael Onyedika, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru started.

After 90 minutes the Super Eagles won 3-1 thanks to a brace from Onyedika and a solitary strike from Onuachu.

Speaking in his post-match presser, Chelle said:”Today it was a game to change and try to do another thing and in happy with the three goals but again we have to improve if we want to be ambitious.

“I’m happy with the performance of a lot of players in this team, the whole group.

“So now they’re giving me a really bad headache because I have to make choices; I have a lot of choices to make.

“That’s it, they proved to everyone that this is not a team of eleven players, that it is a group. So, that’s fine.

“The training sessions are going to be with a lot of intensity, and now it’s up to me to make the right choices.”



