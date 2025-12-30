AFCON 2025: Senegal, DRC Qualify For Round Of 16

Senegal and Democratic Republic of Congo advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after recording emphatic wins over Benin Republic and Botswana on Tuesday night.

Former champions Senegal thrashed Benin Republic 3-0.

Abdoulaye Seck gave the Terangha Lions the lead in the 28th minute, while Habib Diallo doubled the advantage two minutes after the hour mark.

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off in the 71st minute.

Despite playing with a man down, the West Africans doubled their lead from the spot through Cherif Ndiaye deep into stoppage time.

Senegal finished top of Group D with seven points from three games.

Benin also advanced to the Round of 16 as one of the best third-place teams, where they will face the Pharaohs of Egypt.

DRC finished second in the group following a commanding 3-0 victory over Botswana at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat.

Gael Kakuta bagged a brace, while Nathanael

Mbuku got the other goal.

The result confirms a mouth-watering Round of 16 showdown for Les Leopards against Algeria, who finished top of Group E.



