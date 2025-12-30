‘I Feel Very Happy’ — Onyedika Speaks On Winning MOTM Award Vs Uganda

Raphael Onyedika can’t hide his excitement after impressing in Nigeria’s 3-0 win over the Cranes of Uganda.

The Club Brugge star was handed his first start at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by head coach Éric Chelle, and he repaid the gaffer’s faith with a commanding display.

Onyedika grabbed a brace in the game with Paul Onuachu also on target.

The 24-year-old was named Man of the Match.

The defensive midfielder reflected on his performance in the game.

“Thank you everyone . I feel very happy and I can’t really explain how I feel in this moment. These are moments I’ve been working towards all my life, and I’m happy that things are starting to come under control,” he was quoted by CAFonline.

“It’s the same as for any other player—when you’re not playing, you have to stay focused, keep working hard and wait for your opportunity. It’s about being ready when that opportunity comes, performing whenever the coach calls on you, because in the end it’s the coach who decides who plays.

“It feels good, but it’s also tough because of the standards and demands we set in training and in games. Eric Chelle expects a lot from the players and we push everyone. It’s amazing.”

By Adeboye Amosu



