    AFCON 2025: Onyedika Named MOTM In Super Eagles’ Win Over Uganda

    Raphael Onyedika won the Man of the Match award following Nigeria’s dominant 3-1 victory over the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday night, reports Completesports.com.

    Onyedika, who was handed his first start of the competition put up an impressive display in midfield.

    The 24-year-old registered two goals for the Super Eagles in the Group C encounter played at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

    The Club Brugge midfielder scored Nigeria’s second goal of the game in the 63rd minute.

    The 25-year-old bagged Eric Chelle’s side third four minutes later.

    Onyedika was in action for the entire duration of the game.

    He has so far netted three times in 19 appearances for the three-time African champions.

