AFCON 2025: How Super Eagles Rated In Dominant Win Over Uganda

Following the Super Eagles impressive 3-1 victory over the Cranes of Uganda, Completesports.com‘s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…
Francis Uzoho 7/10
The goalkeeper was virtually on holiday for the majority of the game. His composure and ball distribution was excellent.
Ryan Alebiosu 7/10
Impressed on his maiden appearance for the Super Eagles. The right-back certainly has a big future ahead of him.
Calvin Bassey 6/10
The Fulham man was booked after just three minutes. Bassey was replaced after the break by Chidozie Awaziem.
Bruno Onyemaechi 7/10
Put up another impressive display at left-back. The Olympiacos defender was replaced by Zaidu Sanusi 13 minutes from time.
Raphael Onyedika 9/10
A superb performance on his maiden appearance of the competition. The 24-year-old netted twice, and went home with the Man of the Match award.
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru 7/10
The Lazio midfielder set up Paul Onuachu for Nigeria’s opening goal in the 28th minute.
Samuel Chukwueze 8/10
Provided two assists in the game. He tormented the Ugandan defence with his trickery and pace.
Moses Simon 7/10
The Paris FC winger was a thorn in the flesh of the Ugandan defence. Simon was more influential in the first half.
Paul Onuachu 7/10
The striker opened scoring for Nigeria in the first half. He was replaced by Tochukwu Nnadi 13 minutes from time.
Victor Osimhen 7/10
Captain on the night, Osimhen showed his leadership qualities in the game. Akor Adams took his place in the 87th minute.
Substitutes
Chidozie Awaziem 6/10
Helped ward off the threat of Uche Ikpeazu after replacing Calvin Bassey in the second half. He was booked late in the game.
Zaidu Sanusi 3/10
He didn’t do much after replacing the effective Bruno Onyemaechi in the 77th minute.
Tochukwu Nnadi 4/10
Showed glimpses of his best. He will surely get more opportunities with the team in future.
Akor Adams N/A
Took the place of Victor Osimhen with three minutes remaining on the clock.
Salim Fago Lawal N/A
A late replacement for Samuel Chukwueze