Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: How Super Eagles Rated In Dominant Win Over Uganda

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Following the Super Eagles impressive 3-1 victory over the Cranes of Uganda, Completesports.com‘s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…

    Francis Uzoho 7/10

    The goalkeeper was virtually on holiday for the majority of the game. His composure and ball distribution was excellent.

    Ryan Alebiosu 7/10

    Impressed on his maiden appearance for the Super Eagles. The right-back certainly has a big future ahead of him.

    Calvin Bassey 6/10

    The Fulham man was booked after just three minutes. Bassey was replaced after the break by Chidozie Awaziem.

    Bruno Onyemaechi 7/10

    Put up another impressive display at left-back. The Olympiacos defender was replaced by Zaidu Sanusi 13 minutes from time.

    Raphael Onyedika 9/10

    A superb performance on his maiden appearance of the competition. The 24-year-old netted twice, and went home with the Man of the Match award.

    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru 7/10

    The Lazio midfielder set up Paul Onuachu for Nigeria’s opening goal in the 28th minute.

    Samuel Chukwueze 8/10

    Provided two assists in the game. He tormented the Ugandan defence with his trickery and pace.

    Read Also:AFCON 2025: Onyedika Named MOTM In Super Eagles’ Win Over Uganda

    Moses Simon 7/10

    The Paris FC winger was a thorn in the flesh of the Ugandan defence. Simon was more influential in the first half.

    Paul Onuachu 7/10

    The striker opened scoring for Nigeria in the first half. He was replaced by Tochukwu Nnadi 13 minutes from time.

    Victor Osimhen 7/10

    Captain on the night, Osimhen showed his leadership qualities in the game. Akor Adams took his place in the 87th minute.

    Substitutes

    Chidozie Awaziem 6/10

    Helped ward off the threat of Uche Ikpeazu after replacing Calvin Bassey in the second half. He was booked late in the game.

    Zaidu Sanusi 3/10

    He didn’t do much after replacing the effective Bruno Onyemaechi in the 77th minute.

    Tochukwu Nnadi 4/10

    Showed glimpses of his best. He will surely get more opportunities with the team in future.

    Akor Adams N/A

    Took the place of Victor Osimhen with three minutes remaining on the clock.

    Salim Fago Lawal N/A

    A late replacement for Samuel Chukwueze


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement