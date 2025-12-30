AFCON 2025: How Super Eagles Rated In Dominant Win Over Uganda

Following the Super Eagles impressive 3-1 victory over the Cranes of Uganda, Completesports.com‘s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players…

Francis Uzoho 7/10

The goalkeeper was virtually on holiday for the majority of the game. His composure and ball distribution was excellent.

Ryan Alebiosu 7/10

Impressed on his maiden appearance for the Super Eagles. The right-back certainly has a big future ahead of him.

Calvin Bassey 6/10

The Fulham man was booked after just three minutes. Bassey was replaced after the break by Chidozie Awaziem.

Bruno Onyemaechi 7/10

Put up another impressive display at left-back. The Olympiacos defender was replaced by Zaidu Sanusi 13 minutes from time.

Raphael Onyedika 9/10

A superb performance on his maiden appearance of the competition. The 24-year-old netted twice, and went home with the Man of the Match award.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru 7/10

The Lazio midfielder set up Paul Onuachu for Nigeria’s opening goal in the 28th minute.

Samuel Chukwueze 8/10

Provided two assists in the game. He tormented the Ugandan defence with his trickery and pace.

Moses Simon 7/10

The Paris FC winger was a thorn in the flesh of the Ugandan defence. Simon was more influential in the first half.

Paul Onuachu 7/10

The striker opened scoring for Nigeria in the first half. He was replaced by Tochukwu Nnadi 13 minutes from time.

Victor Osimhen 7/10

Captain on the night, Osimhen showed his leadership qualities in the game. Akor Adams took his place in the 87th minute.

Substitutes

Chidozie Awaziem 6/10

Helped ward off the threat of Uche Ikpeazu after replacing Calvin Bassey in the second half. He was booked late in the game.

Zaidu Sanusi 3/10

He didn’t do much after replacing the effective Bruno Onyemaechi in the 77th minute.

Tochukwu Nnadi 4/10

Showed glimpses of his best. He will surely get more opportunities with the team in future.

Akor Adams N/A

Took the place of Victor Osimhen with three minutes remaining on the clock.

Salim Fago Lawal N/A

A late replacement for Samuel Chukwueze



