AFCON 2025: Akanni Thumbs Up Eagles Win Vs Uganda

Former Nigerian international Waidi Akanni has lauded the Super Eagles’ performance in their 3-1 win over Uganda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Super Eagles took the lead in the 28th minute through Paul Onuachu before Raphael Onyedika netted two goals.



The Cranes did manage a consolation in the 75th minute when Rogers Mato, who made a fine diagonal run across the pitch, was found by Allan Okello and applied a chipped finish over the onrushing Francis Uzoho.



Reacting after the game, Akanni, who was a guest on Afrosports AFCON 2025 coverage, stated that he’s impressed with Nigeria’s performance against Uganda.

He also urged the team to maintain the winning form in the Round of 16.



“I think this match is good for the confidence of the players ahead of the round of 16. Winning the game will help boost the confidence of the team, and that is what the players have done.



“I pray they keep going into the round of 16, quarter finals, and semi-finals till the final stages. Basically, I don’t think those nine points matter when you play in the round of 16. Again, it all depends on our opponent in the round of 16.



“However, it’s a different occasion now that we have the likes of Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and others in top shape, and we can see the way they played in their last two matches.”



