    AFCON 2025: Alebiosu Doubtful For Rest Of Tournament With Serious Injury

    Ryan Alebiosu’s participation at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations look to be over, after suffering a serious injury in the Super Eagles’ final Group C clash with Uganda.

    This was revealed by media officer of the Super Eagles Promise Efoghe.

    According to team’s spokesperson Alebiosu sustained a deep cut on his right leg.

    Now uncertainty surrounds his availability for the rest of the tournament.

    Alebiosu made his debut for the Super Eagles and featured at right-back as the Super Eagles defeated Uganda 3-1.

    Meanwhile, Cyriel Dessers has a thigh problem and is scheduled for a scan tomorrow (Wednesday).

    By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco


