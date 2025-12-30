AFCON 2025: Alebiosu Doubtful For Rest Of Tournament With Serious Injury

Ryan Alebiosu’s participation at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations look to be over, after suffering a serious injury in the Super Eagles’ final Group C clash with Uganda.

This was revealed by media officer of the Super Eagles Promise Efoghe.

According to team’s spokesperson Alebiosu sustained a deep cut on his right leg.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: How Super Eagles Rated In Dominant Win Over Uganda

Now uncertainty surrounds his availability for the rest of the tournament.

Alebiosu made his debut for the Super Eagles and featured at right-back as the Super Eagles defeated Uganda 3-1.

Meanwhile, Cyriel Dessers has a thigh problem and is scheduled for a scan tomorrow (Wednesday).

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



