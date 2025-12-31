AFCON 2025: Eagles Playing As A Unit, Clear Identity –Makinwa

Former Nigerian international Henry Makinwa believes the Super Eagles are playing cohesively and have a distinct identity under head coach Eric Chelle at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Makinwa made this known on the backdrop of Nigeria’s 3-1 win over Uganda in the final group C game on Tuesday at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Makinwa stated that he’s impressed with the transition of football from defence to attack.



He also advises the technical crew to adopt a man-marking approach, most especially during set pieces.

Read Also:Our Failure To Beat Tanzania Cost Us Round Of 16 Qualification –Uganda Coach, Put



“There’s no cause for alarm yet. What the team needs to reinforce is character: play with the flair of a Spanish side and win with the character of an Italian team.



“The overall performance was impressive. It was the first time in recent years that felt purposeful. The team played as a unit and showed a clear identity, with excellent transitions from attack to defence.



“I expect Ajayi to take charge of the defensive line. On set pieces delivered across the goal line, the team should adopt man-marking, with one or two free players assigned to attack the cross. That didn’t happen. Coaches can’t see everything from the touchline, so I would delegate a commanding player in those situations. He should organise the defensive line—same height, same energy, and the right attitude. Ajayi should be the ‘defence minister.’”







