AFCON 2025: Eagles Playing As A Unit, Clear Identity –Makinwa

Former Nigerian international Henry Makinwa believes the Super Eagles are playing cohesively and have a distinct identity under head coach Eric Chelle at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Makinwa made this known on the backdrop of Nigeria’s 3-1 win over Uganda in the final group C game on Tuesday at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.
Speaking with Footy Africa, Makinwa stated that he’s impressed with the transition of football from defence to attack.
He also advises the technical crew to adopt a man-marking approach, most especially during set pieces.
“There’s no cause for alarm yet. What the team needs to reinforce is character: play with the flair of a Spanish side and win with the character of an Italian team.
“The overall performance was impressive. It was the first time in recent years that felt purposeful. The team played as a unit and showed a clear identity, with excellent transitions from attack to defence.
“I expect Ajayi to take charge of the defensive line. On set pieces delivered across the goal line, the team should adopt man-marking, with one or two free players assigned to attack the cross. That didn’t happen. Coaches can’t see everything from the touchline, so I would delegate a commanding player in those situations. He should organise the defensive line—same height, same energy, and the right attitude. Ajayi should be the ‘defence minister.’”
The overall performance was impressive, that I agree. That there is no cause for alarm… Anyone who believes that must be living in cloud cuckoo land, with all due respect.
I remain a fan of Eric Chelle. Okay, let me rephrase that, I am heading over heels with the direction of the Super Eagles under the tutelage of Eric Chelle.
That said, I have cause for concern.
Tell me, when a collection of millionaire footballers and their coach are unable to scrape together enough coins to purchase a clean sheet from the black market in three matches in this tournament, then alarms bells go off even in the ears of the deaf.
And there is a pattern, an ominous one. Play well, score first, capitulate afterwards, at a time meant for you to be coasting to victory.
And why? If I knew that, wouldn’t I be the coach of the Super Eagles? Like, what do you take me for? I am just an armchair coach as the only thing I can coach is my armchair.
But seriously, if this one sore thumb can be treated with a sachet of Alabukun or massaged with a tube Rub mentholatum, then this team’s status as title contenders will be sealed.
For now, I approach the knockout stages with much trepidation, like a cat on a hot tin roof on a sunny day in Ijesha Tedo.
It has been a wonderful group stage ride with bumps of late conceded goals along the way.
Where will it end? Your guess is as good as mine (which is not saying much, really 🙂 ).