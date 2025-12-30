NPFL: More Goals Will Come –Ofere Reacts After Opening Goal Account Vs Shooting Stars

Enyimba midfielder Chinedu Ufere says he hopes to score more goals for the club after netting his first goal in the Nigeria Professional Football League against Shooting Stars Sports Club in Aba on Sunday.



Recall that Ofere scored the opening goal in the 16th minute before further goals from Edidiong Ezekiel and Chidera Michael sealed a convincing victory for the People’s Elephant against Shooting Stars.



Reacting after the game, Ofere, in a chat with the club’s website, expressed delight at scoring his first goal and promised that more goals will come from him.



“I really did my best. The opportunity came and I took my chance with the volley,” Ufere said.

“I’m happy it resulted in a goal — my first of the season — and I know more is coming by the grace of God.”



He also commended the team for ending 2025 on a winning note.



“We think this is just the beginning. We’re really happy to end the year with a victory against a very solid team.



“Kudos to them; they played very well. It was a fantastic game, and we’re extremely happy to get the maximum points.”



