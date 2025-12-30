AFCON 2025: Eagles Must Not Underestimate Uganda –Ekpo Warns

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has advised the Super Eagles not to underestimate the Cranes of Uganda in today’s final Group C game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Nigeria secured victories in their opening two games of the campaign and sit three points clear at the top of the group, while the Cranes are bottom on one point due to an inferior goal difference to third-placed Tanzania.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Ekpo stated that the Super Eagles must approach the Uganda game the same way they played against Tunisia.

“I hope the Super Eagles won’t underestimate Uganda in the last Group C game after winning their two matches.



“Yes, Uganda may look like a small team on paper, but football has gone beyond that level because they may pull a shock result if underestimated.



“Changing all 11 players may not be ideal, so I suggest that 70% of the players who started the games against Tanzania and Tunisia should start this game.”



