AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Lookman, Nwabali Risk Ban

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Stanley Nwabali, and Semi Ajayi are in danger of being banned for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16, reports Completesports.com.

The quartet are a booking away from suspension going into tonight’s clash with the Cranes of Uganda.

Lookman was booked in the Super Eagles opening fixture against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

Osimhen, Ajayi, and Nwabali were cautioned in Nigeria’s second game against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

The four players could however be rested for the game by head coach Éric Chelle with the Super Eagles already assured of a place in the knockout round.

The encounter against the Cranes will hold at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

The Group C encounter will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu






