AFCON 2025: Nigeria’s Wins Against Tanzania, Tunisia Doesn’t Matter To Us — Uganda Midfielder, Alhassan

Cranes of Uganda midfielder Baba Alhassan has said the Nigeria’s Super Eagles victories against Tanzania and Tunisia does not bother them, that what matters to them is the three points in Tuesday’s clash.

After two matches the Super Eagles have secured qualification to the round of 16 at this year’s AFCON in Morocco.

After a hard-fought 2-1 win against Tanzania, they followed it up with a nervy 3-2 victory against Tunisia.

Om their part Uganda lost 3-1 against Tunisia and had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Tanzania.

For the Cranes to advance they must now beat the Super Eagles to stand a chance to be among the 16 teams that will feature in the first knockout round.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: Nwabali Shrugs Off Super Eagles’ Defensive Lapses

Ahead of the crucial encounter Alhassan said the Cranes are not under pressure going into the must win tie.

“Normally we are not under pressure football is just a game and what we have to do is focus.”

When reminded that the Super Eagles have won two games already Alhassan replied immediately:”It doesn’t matter, this is football we will just give our best.”

Uganda go into the contest with a better head-to-head record against the Super Eagles, winning four and losing two.

Also, their only fixture with the Super Eagles at the AFCON was in the semi-finals of the 1978 edition which the Cranes won 2-1.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



