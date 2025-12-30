10 Nigerian Players With the Most Premier League Appearances | Complete Sports

Nigerian footballers have left an unforgettable mark on the Premier League from Kanu’s brilliance to Ndidi’s midfield mastery. In today’s video, we break down the Top 10 Nigerian players with the most Premier League appearances, featuring legends who dominated England’s top flight with consistency, passion, and world-class talent.

Leading the list is Alex Iwobi, who recently made history by becoming the first Nigerian to hit 301 Premier League appearances a remarkable achievement across Arsenal, Everton, and Fulham.

We also highlight fan favourites like Shola Ameobi, Arsenal icon Nwankwo Kanu, prolific striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni, and midfield general John Obi Mikel, along with Premier League standouts including Joseph Yobo, Victor Moses, Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Anichebe, and Kelechi Iheanacho.

These players shaped Premier League history and inspired a new generation of Nigerian talents.

