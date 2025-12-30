AFCON 2025: Nwabali Shrugs Off Super Eagles’ Defensive Lapses

Stanley Nwabali has downplayed concerns about the Super Eagles’ defence at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles have conceded thrice in two games in Morocco.

Éric Chelle’s men were leading Tunisia 3-0 in their last game before conceding twice in the closing stages of the game.

Nwabali said conceding goals is natural part of football.

“In a tournament like this, you are bound to concede goals. Even the best teams in the world concede goals,” Nwabali told the media.

“I don’t think there is any problem in the defence, I only feel like we need to keep going. I played my first game at last AFCON and we tried to keep a clean sheet in the second game.

“But you know, football has improved a lot. It’s not something you just go home, just come out and play. Everyone wants to (win).

“So, we really don’t wish to concede, we really wish to keep a clean sheet. It pains me a lot when I concede, but we keep going as a team.

“Also, set pieces are something you can’t correct. We scored through set pieces and they did the same. We won but you can’t correct certain things.”

“I was injured, but with the help of the team doctors and the physios, I was able to stand and continue to play.

“It’s quite tough for me, because it’s not something you come out to say. But most times, whatever things you see online but I’m always a strong man, so I try to just defend my country. You understand me.”

By Adeboye Amosu



