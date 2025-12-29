AFCON 2025: Onyedika Tips Super Eagles To Reach Final

Raphael Onyedika has backed the Super Eagles of Nigeria to reach the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Eagles reached the round of 16 after defeating Tunisia 3-2 in their second Group C fixture last Saturday.

Eric Chelle’s side had opened their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Tanzania.

They will round off the preliminary stage on Tuesday against the Cranes of Uganda, who need a win to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage.

Ahead of the encounter Onyedika, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished second at the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, stated that with the calibre of players in the team, they should go all the way to the final.

“With the quality of players that we have maybe we can go as far as the final of everything goes well, because in football there’s a lot involve. So if we have luck on our side we can go as far as the final.”

Onyedika could make his first appearance at this year’s tournament against Uganda as there is the possibility that Chelle could rest some of his regulars.

“No one knows who is going to play tomorrow but every player is getting ready because it’s always nice to play in a competition like this which is a big honour.”

Also on Ndidi as Super Eagles captain, the Club Brugge star added:”Under Ndidi’s leadership it feels good, every player is enjoying it.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



