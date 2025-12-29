AFCON 2025: Galatasaray Fan Storms Super Eagles Training To See Osimhen

A Galatasaray fan simply known as Hussein was at the Sardienne Complex in Morocco, the training base of the Super Eagles, to see Victor Osimhen.

Hussein, who revealed that he is from Turkey but was born in Switzerland, described Osimhen as a special and perfect player.

“Special players deserve special love and he is one of a kind,” Hussein said in a chat with journalists.” He’s humble, he’s perfect and that’s why we love him, after Mauro Icardo he was just perfect for us.

“If you have Osimhen in your team you are already 1-0 ahead because he pushes the team forward always. If he score 10 goals he will still be looking for the 11th goal, for him there’s no stopping that’s why we love him.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



