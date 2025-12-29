AFCON 2025: I Don’t Know Whether I Will Celebrate If I Score Against Nigeria –Uganda Striker, Ikpeazu

Cranes of Uganda striker Uche Ikpeazu has said he does not know whether he will celebrate if he score against Nigeria’s Super Eagles, in Tuesday’s Group C Africa Cup of Nations match.

Ikpeazu, 30, was born in Harrow, London to a Nigerian father who is from Delta State and a Ugandan mother.

A former Reading Academy player, Ikpeazu joined Watford in 2013. He spent three years with the club without making a first-team appearance. Instead, he played on loan at Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale, and Blackpool.

He signed with Cambridge United in August 2016 and spent two seasons with the club before signing with Heart of Midlothian in April 2018. He played for Hearts as they lost the 2019 Scottish Cup final.

Ikpeazu was called up to the Uganda squad by former head coach Johnathan McKinstry for two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches in March 2020, but the games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda.

He made his full international debut on 5 September 2025, appearing as a substitute in a 4–0 win against Mozambique.

He scored Uganda’s goal in their 1-1 draw with Tanzania last Saturday.

For Uganda to stand a chance of making it to the round of 16, they must beat the Super Eagles who have already qualified.

Asked, at Uganda’s training, if he will celebrate scoring against the three-time AFCON champions, Ikpeazu said:”In football sometimes your emotions get the better of you so I don’t know but I will see how it goes but I don’t have any plans celebration or anything like that.

“If I score that would be wonderful but the most important thing is to get the three points.”

On what it means to him playing and also scoring at the AFCON:”Playing and also scoring in the AFCON is amazing because considering last season I was out for almost a year and I had to work extremely hard to get back.

“You want to play at the highest level possible and obviously you know I have overcome so much trials and tribulations and to play in the Africa Cup of Nations has been a dream of mine.

“It’s amazing but I have a lot of dreams to progress into the next round, I don’t want the journey to finish I feel like it’s just getting started.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



