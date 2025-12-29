AFCON 2025: We’re Not Afraid Of Super Eagles — Uganda Captain Obita

Uganda captain Jonathan Obita has said they must approach their clash against Nigeria, without fear, reports Completesports.com.

Uganda go into the fixture knowing that only a positive result will keep their hopes alive.

Paul Put’s side have amassed one point from their opening two games at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles arrive with maximum points from two games, and the confidence of a side that finished as runners-up at AFCON 2023.

Despite the enormity of the task before his team, Obika is upbeat they can scale through the hurdle.

‘The team spirit is very high. We know we need to go into the game with a win. So we cannot go into the game with any fear. We have to go into the game with full belief, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Obita told a press conference on Monday.

Tuesday’s encounter will hold at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

By Adeboye Amosu





