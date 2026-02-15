NPFL: Ikorodu City Shock Enyimba In Aba , Remo Stars Struggle Again

Ikorodu City stunned Enyimba 1-0 in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 26 encounter in Aba on Sunday.

Joseph Arumala netted the decisive goal for Ikorodu City one minute before the half hour mark.

Ikorodu City moved to the summit with 44 points following the win.

Rangers secured second position after a 2-0 win over Wikki Tourists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Wisdom Ebirim gave Rangers the lead in the 18th minute, while Godwin Obaje doubled the advantage three minutes after the half hour mark.

Holders Remo Stars played out a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Abia Warriors.

Chukwuemeka Obioma put Abia Warriors in front in the 54th minute.

Samson Olasupo restored parity for Remo Stars 12 minutes from time.

Read Also:CAF Champions League: Rivers United Will Learn From Dismal Outing — Finidi

At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina United beat Nasarawa United 1-0, with Boubacar Massaly scoring the decisive goal nine minutes from time.

Bayelsa United and Bendel Insurance battled to a 0-0 draw at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

In Ilorin, Kano Pillars held Kwara United to a 1-1 draw.

Kwara United went in front through Johnmark Aule in the 10th minute, while Luis Dadong equalised for Pillars 11 minutes from time.

Shooting Stars defeated Warri Wolves 4-2 in a thrilling contest.

Sodiq Ibrahim, Lucky Emmanuel, Desmond Ojietefian, and Stephen Amos were on target for Shooting Stars.

Warri Wolves got their goals through Peter Ita, and Othuke Egbo.

Full Results

Rangers 2-0 Wikki

Remo Stars 1-1 Abia Warriors

Kwara Utd 1-1 Kano Pillars

3SC 4-2 Warri Wolves

Enyimba 0-1 Ikorodu City

Bayelsa Utd 0-0 Bendel Insurance

Katsina Utd 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

El-Kanemi 1-0 Plateau Utd

By Adeboye Amosu



