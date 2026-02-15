CAF Champions League: Rivers United Will Learn From Dismal Outing — Finidi

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George says the club will emerge stronger from their disappointing outing in the CAF Champions League.

The Port Harcourt club lost 3-0 to Moroccan club, RS Berkane in their last group game on Sunday.

Finidi’s side recorded one draw, and five defeats from six matches.

The former Nigeria international will perform better if they qualify for the competition next year.

“RS Berkane were the better side, they dominated and created all the chances in the game. We tried to match them in the second half but we failed,” Finidi stated in a post-match interview.

“We have to congratulate Berkane as we tried to do better in the tournament, but it wasn’t possible. If we come back next season we are going to be stronger as it is a learning process for us.”



