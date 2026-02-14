CAF Champions League: Rivers United Suffer 3-0 Defeat To RS Berkane In Final Group Match

Rivers United lost 3-0 to Moroccan side RS Berkane in their CAF Champions League fixture on Saturday night.

Finidi George’s side finished their group stage campaign with one draw, and five defeats.

Rivers United struggled in the game, failing to create any clear cut scoring opportunity.

Youssef Mehri gave RS Berkane the lead in the 38th minute.

The home team doubled their advantage two minutes before the break through Paul Bassene.

Bassene scored his second of the game in the 53rd minute.

RS Berkane secured a place in the quarter-finals following the win.

Holders Pyramids FC defeated Power Dynamos of Zambia 3-1 in the other group game.

The Egyptians finished top of the group with 16 points from six matches.

By Adeboye Amosu



