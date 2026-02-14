La Liga: Adams, Ejuke In Action In Sevilla Draw Vs Alaves

Super Eagles duo of Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke were in action as Sevilla played out a 1-1 draw against Alaves in Saturday’s La Liga game.



Adams, who was making his 18th appearance, has scored six goals and bagged two assists for Sevilla this ongoing season. He was replaced in the 81st minute by Gerard Peque after a decent display.

His Nigerian compatriot, who came on as a substitute for Tanguy Nianzou in the 70th minute, was making his 16th appearance, scoring one goal and bagging one assist this season.



Sevilla netted the opening goal in the 42nd minute, thanks to a brilliant goal from Djibril Sow. However, Alaves leveled parity in the 60th minute through Martínez.



The visitors thought they had grabbed the three points after Boyé scored in the 65th minute, only for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to rule out the goal.



