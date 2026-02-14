When it rains, it pours, at least that’s the case for the The All White player Stamenic. Stamenic, a prolific midfielder for Swansea, brought his A-game against Watford. In front of the crowd at Vicarage Road, when the 55th minute came, Stamenic delivered a breath-taking goal from a Josh Tymon header.

The Serbian native delivered the first goal for a three-goal game for Swansea. Reserve player Josh Key scored the final goal at the 82-minute mark to permanently end any attempt at a Watford comeback with the final score of 2-0. By far, most football experts, like Bettingtop10.co.nz, consider Stamenic’s performance against Watform one of his best since joining Swansea during the 2025 summer transfer market.

The dominant win drew plenty of praise from Swansea coach Vitor Matos. Before the convincing win against Watford, Swansea was struggling to win on the road. What impressed Matos the most was the teamwork and high level of efficiency in the later minutes. While the shutout victory has everyone smiling, it’s not lost on anyone that Watford was short-handed, dressing only 11 players. To add insult, star full-back Nestory Irankunda was given a red card near the end of the game and was ejected.

Swansea City is now 15th in the ranking, but picked up ten precious points to remain in contention. For Stamenic, he silenced any doubters about the four-year contract he signed with Swansea City during the 2025 summer transfer. His high level of physical play has become the trademark of the 23-year-old midfielder through 28 matches.

Known for his intense defense, Stamenic has scored one goal and continues to prove his endurance. He has played having over 2,000 minutes since joining Swansea City. His passing skills are evident in his accurate kicks, which have led to two assists. If he can avoid injury, Swansea City might just rebound in the rankings for a championship push.



