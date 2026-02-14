Close Menu
    Mansfield Town Matches 57-Year FA Cup Feat After Win Against Burnley

    League One club Mansfield Town produced the shock of the day as they came from behind to win 2-1 and dump Premier League Burnley out of the Emirates FA Cup fourth round.

    With the win at Burnley, Mansfield Town have eliminated a top-flight side from the FA Cup for the first time since February 1969 (3-0 v West Ham in the fifth round).

    Louis Reed’s superb free-kick 10 minutes from time completed a remarkable comeback for Nigel Clough’s side, who trailed 1-0 at the break thanks to Josh Laurent’s effort.

    Rhys Oates brought parity to proceedings before skipper Reed sent the travelling fans into raptures as their side clinched a place in the fifth round for the first time in over half a century.

    At the Etihad, last season’s FA Cup runners-up Manchester City overcame lower division Salford 2-0, while Newcastle beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park.


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

