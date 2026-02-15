Aina, Awoniyi To Work Under New Coach At Nottingham Forest

Ola Aina, and Taiwo Awoniyi will work under new coach at Nottingham Forest following the appointment Vitor Pereira.

Pereira, who takes over from Sean Dyche signed a contract until 2027.

The Tricky Trees currently occupy 17th position on the Premier League table, three points away from relegation zone.

He will be joined by coaching staff Filipe Jorge Monteiro Almeida (Assistant Coach), Luis Miguel Moreira Da Silva (Assistant Coach), Bruno Filipe Araujo De Moura (Head of Physical Performance and Opposition Analysis), and Pedro Simao Capela Silva Lopes (Opposition Analyst).

Pereira took charge of Wolves last season, with the club in the relegation zone.

The Portuguese led them to a six-game winning run which helped guide them to safety during the 2024/25 season.

It was the longest winning run of any team in the top-flight last season, in a campaign which also saw Wolves score a club record number of goals in the Premier League.

However, he was eventually dismissed earlier this season as Wolves failed to recover from a poor start to the campaign.



