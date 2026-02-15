FA Cup: Iwobi Features, Bassey Benched As Fulham Edge Stoke City

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi was in action as Fulham defeated Stoke City 2-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.



The Nigerian international, who played all 90 minutes, was making his 100th Fulham appearance and was very effective with the ball.



His other Nigerian compatriot, Calvin Bassey, was an unused substitute.

Read Also:Iwobi: Fulham Paid Price For Slow Start Against City



Stoke City made the breakthrough when South Korean Bae received the ball from Eric Bocat and rifled home from inside the area after a sweeping move.



But Fulham responded to that wake-up call with a 55th-minute leveller as Brazilian winger Kevin surged into the penalty area and drilled a low effort past Simkin.



The decisive moment arrived when Simkin tried to play out to a team-mate from inside his box and Reed pounced to win the ball and calmly slot home his second goal this season, but first in the FA Cup.



