Arteta Hints At New Role For Saka After Wigan Win

Mikel Arteta confirmed he could continue with Bukayo Saka in a more central role following Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Wigan, Metro reports.

Saka had not been expected to start at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon, but was a late addition to Arteta’s XI after Riccardo Calafiori pulled up with an injury in warm-up.

The change saw Myles Lewis-Skelly drop back from midfield to left-back, with Saka starting in the middle behind Gabriel Jesus and flanked by Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke.

Such a last-minute switch had the potential to throw the Gunners off their preparation against their League One opposition, in what was a repeat of the sides’ 2014 FA Cup semi-final.

But the hosts wasted little time in putting Wigan to the sword, with the impressive Eberechi Eze assisting both Madueke and Martinelli before Jack Hunt headed the ball into his own net.

Gabriel Jesus finished coolly to put the home team well and truly out of sight before the half-hour mark and Arteta’s men held firm to secure their spot in the fifth round for the first time in six years.

The injuries to Calafiori and Ben White – who was forced off in the 79th minute – took some of the gloss off an otherwise dream weekend for the Premier League leaders.

Club captain Martin Odegaard also sat out the clash after hobbling away from Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brentford on Thursday night.

“I’m very happy with the result and especially with the performance,’ Arteta told reporters at his post-match press conference.

“The way we started the game… you really want to show how much you want it when you play against this type of opposition in the cup and we certainly had that attitude.

“I was a little surprised with the level of cohesion and connection very early in the match because, when you make that many changes, that can be a part of the game that is lacking.

“But it certainly wasn’t and we scored some very, very good goals so I’m very pleased with that.”

Saka played a key role in Hunt’s 23rd-minute own goal and was removed at the halfway stage, with the Gunners back in Premier League action at struggling Wolves on Wednesday.

Asked if he was tempted to continue with Saka in a more central position, the Spaniard replied: “Yeah, that’s something that’s a possibility and I wanted to try it.

“We might use it in the future.

“There’s still so many games, competitions and different scenarios to play from now until the end of the season.

“That’s a possibility that we have, yeah.”



