    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Done Deal: Super Eagles Defender Joins South African Club Stellenbosch FC

    Olisa Ndah has completed a move to South African club Stellenbosch FC, reports Completesports.com.

    Ndah joined the Maroons on a free transfer after leaving Orlando Pirates last month.

    The Nigeria international spent four-and-a-half seasons with the Buccaneers.

    “Olisa is a player with proven quality and experience at the highest level, and we are pleased to welcome him to Stellenbosch FC,” CEO Rob Benadie told the club’s official website.

    “We are deliberate in our recruitment strategy to ensure that every signing complements the group, and having had the chance to assess him closely, we are confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad.”

    Ndah becomes the fourth Nigerian to represent Stellenbosch, alongside new teammates Ibraheem Jabaar and Kazie Enyinnaya, and former winger Stanley Dimgba.

    The 28-year-old will wear number 99 at his new club.

    The centre-back could make his debut in the league clash against Magesi FC on Wednesday.

    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

