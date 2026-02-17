Mansfield Can Compete With Any Premier League Club In FA Cup –Oshilaja

Mansfield Town defender Deji Oshilaja has disclosed that the team is capable of competing with any Premier League club in the FA Cup.



Oshilaja made this known after Mansfield ousted Premier League side Burnley in the 4th round of the competition at the weekend.



Speaking with Footy Africa, he stated that the club are confident of beating any team in the next round.



“It’s a win for the club, and I think it’s the first time we’ve beaten a Premier League club in the last seven years.

“The club will hold this result in high regard in its history for a very long time. For me personally, it’s great to play against top opposition — one of the best. They’re a Premier League side, and to go away from home and come out with a result like that is brilliant.



“It shows that we can compete against any side. At the end of the day, it’s 11 against 11, and whoever performs best comes out on top. Yes, there are upsets, and it has happened for us before, but we believed we stood a chance.



“The manager and coaching staff prepared us well and told us to go there and give our best. That gave the boys a lot of confidence, and we delivered with our performance.” he explained.



