Arsenal Don’t Have Any ‘World Class’ Players —Man United Legend

Arsenal’s have no ‘superstar’ players, according to Wayne Rooney – and that could derail their title challenge.

Rooney also swung at Arsenal’s fans and former players such as Martin Keown, claiming they are ‘killing’ the team with their nerves and commentary.

Arsenal sit four points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with 12 games to go and travel to Pep Guardiola’s side in April.

Rooney told The Overlap Fan Debate (via Daily Mail) brought to you by Sky Bet: ‘I agree with the fact that Arsenal don’t have an out and out superstar, a world-class player that you can pin everything on.

“However, what we’ve seen over the last few years is, they know how to win games. They’ve shown you don’t need that superstar player.

“What I think is happening is, the Arsenal fans, ex-players coming out, they are killing them. They should stay silent and let everyone else talk. I heard Martin Keown saying having a six-point lead is better than nine, I was thinking, ‘What are you talking about?’.

That’s an experienced player getting nervous. Mikel Arteta is handling it brilliantly – the way he’s speaking, how he’s coming out in the media, how he’s trying to calm the players down. It’s other people who are connected to the club who are having more of an effect.

“Quality-wise, Arsenal have got a lot of quality. Have they got that superstar – that Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, Sergio Aguero type player that’s going to make a difference? I don’t think they have, but they know how to win games, and they’ve shown that over the last three years.“



