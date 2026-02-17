Osimhen Laments: ‘Napoli Treated Me Like A Dog’

Galatasaray forward, Victor Osimhen, has reportedly opened up about how he was treated during his time at Napoli, claiming he was “treated like a dog”.

Osimhen helped Napoli win the Serie A title in the 2022/23 season under Luciano Spalletti, making history in the process.

The 27-year-old finished as the league’s top scorer that season, but the following campaign saw a dip in his performances.

Also Read: UCL: Galatasaray Must Be Flawless Against Juventus — Osimhen

Osimhen extended his contract with the Partenopei in December 2023, though he was aware that his stay at the club would not last much longer.

Osimhen: Gentleman’s Agreement Not Honoured

“We had a gentleman’s agreement according to which I could leave the following summer, but the commitment was not fully respected on the other side,” Osimhen recalled, as quoted by Football Italia.

“They tried to send me anywhere to play, but they treated me like a dog. Go here, go there, do this, do that. I worked so hard to build my career, and I couldn’t accept that kind of treatment. I’m not a puppet.”

Osimhen: Juventus Interest Confirmed

The Nigeria international, who made a €75 million permanent switch to Galatasaray following a loan spell, also stated that Juventus attempted to sign him in 2024.

“Yes, but I could have been at two other top Serie A clubs today,” Osimhen said.

“[Ex-Juventus director] Giuntoli called me to take me to Juve before negotiations with Galatasaray began.

Also Read: Top 7 Super Eagles Number 9s In Modern History

“I spoke with a couple of people from the club. They showed interest, but I knew that he [Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis] wouldn’t let me leave.

“In any case, the interest was definitely there. And when Juventus call, regardless of everything, you sit down and listen.”

Galatasaray Form

Osimhen has been nothing short of a talisman for Galatasaray this season, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances as Okan Buruk’s side chase a fourth consecutive league title.

By Habeeb Kuranga



