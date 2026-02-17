Osimhen Speaks On Juventus Transfer Interest

Victor Osimhen has revealed he was close to joining Serie A giants Juventus from Napoli last summer.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan with Galatasaray, helping the Yellow and Reds win a third consecutive league title.

The Nigeria international joined the Yellow and Reds on a permanent transfer last summer.

Juventus, however make an attempt to sign the striker, before his permanent switch to Turkey.

Osimhen Opens Up Juventus Links

“Before negotiations with Galatasaray began, Giuntoli (then Juventus Sporting Director) called me to bring me to Juve ,” Osimhen told Gazetta dello Sport.

“I spoke to some people at the club, and the interest was there and it was concrete. When a club like Juventus calls you, you have to sit down and listen, regardless of your past .

Napoli Block Move

Osimhen however said he was aware Napoli won’t allow him join a direct rival.

“I knew he( Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis, whom Osimhen didn’t mention) would never let me leave for a direct rival. Napoli didn’t want to sell me to Italy, they treated me in a way that hurt me, but that’s football too . ”

Juventus have reportedly renew their interest in the the 27-year-old.

By Adeboye Amosu



