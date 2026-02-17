UCL: Galatasaray Must Be Flawless Against Juventus — Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has warned his Galatasaray teammates they must play a perfect game to get the better of Juventus in their UEFA Champions League clash, Completesports.com reports.

Galatasaray and Juventus are battling for a place in the Round of 16.

The first leg of the playoff tie will hold at the RAMS Park tonight.

Galatasaray will travel to Turin for the reverse fixture next week Wednesday.

Okan Buruk’s side will look to gain a comfortable home advantage before embarking on the trip to Italy.

Read Also:‘He Was Outstanding’ — Lampard Lavishes Praise On Onyeka After Coventry City Debut

The Yellow and Reds are currently the best team in Turkey, but according to Osimhen are eager to make their mark in Europe.

Osimhen Ready For Juventus Test

The Nigeria international believed facing Juventus will be an exciting challenge, and insisted that they must avoid errors in the game.

“We are trying to grow on the international stage, we have signed other high-level players, and we want to achieve good result in the Champions League,” Osimhen told Gazetta dello Sport.

“We are a well known club in Turkey, but now we want to make our mark in Europe as well.Facing a top level club like Juventus will be exciting.

“We know we can’t afford to be distracted because every mistake against them can be very costly . And I will be facing Spalletti again.”

By Adeboye Amosu



