‘He Was Outstanding’ — Lampard Lavishes Praise On Onyeka After Coventry City Debut

Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard has heaped plaudits on Frank Onyeka following his impressive debut for the club.

Onyeka starred for the Sky Blues in Monday night’s 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough at the CBS Arena.

Coventry City returned to the summit of the Championship following the win.

Lampard Thumbs Up Onyeka

Lampard saluted Onyeka for his superb display after the game.

“He was outstanding – the energy, the ball winning,” said the City boss.

“He did great. He was so visible on the eye, you know, his pressing, his break up and quality on the ball. He reads stuff and gets on the move so quickly. He can eat up ground and he can play as well.

“When you bring in a player of that level I think it gives everybody a lift. I expected that from him. He’s played in the Premier League and for his national team but it’s not easy coming into a game at that level in this league. It’s tough and it just looked like it was there.”

Perfect Partner For Grimes

Deployed alongside Matt Grimes, the two complemented each other well to provide a more solid-looking midfield.

“I said before he’s a different profile for us and he completely showed it,” said Lampard.

“He’s looked like that a bit in training.

“I didn’t have too many whys about him because I know the player that I felt that we brought to the club. He’s played in the Premier League, he’s played for his international team in AFCON recently and I’m really, really happy with him.”

By Adeboye Amosu



